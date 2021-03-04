Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.99 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.22.
NYSE:DPZ opened at $332.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.42. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $275.22 and a 52 week high of $435.58.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
