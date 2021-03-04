Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.22.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $332.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.42. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $275.22 and a 52 week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

