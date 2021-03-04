Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Dollar General by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after acquiring an additional 131,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

DG stock opened at $182.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

