DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post $59.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. DMC Global posted sales of $73.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $272.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $278.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $358.85 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $407.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $538,182.98. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $103,530.24. Insiders have sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,100,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in DMC Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DMC Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DMC Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. 100,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.66, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

