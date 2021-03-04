DistX Market Capitalization Hits $14,692.54 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. DistX has a total market capitalization of $14,692.54 and approximately $32.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DistX has traded down 77% against the U.S. dollar. One DistX token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.06 or 0.00474684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00072546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077919 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00083838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00491362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00052314 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

