Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,281 shares of company stock valued at $57,472,730 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

