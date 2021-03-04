Diodes (DIOD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2021 – Diodes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Diodes had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $77.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Diodes had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Diodes had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Diodes had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $86.00 to $101.00.

2/1/2021 – Diodes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $84.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $3,545,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,414.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 239,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Diodes by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Diodes by 4.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Diodes by 109.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Diodes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

