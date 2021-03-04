Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price lifted by Truist from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.63.
Shares of DIN opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $90.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.02.
In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,647 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
