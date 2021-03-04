Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price lifted by Truist from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Shares of DIN opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $90.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,647 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

