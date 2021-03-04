Digitex (DGTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.70 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. Digitex has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.85 or 0.00789734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00027408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00033000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00062411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

