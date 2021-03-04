DIGG Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.37 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, DIGG has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $71.62 million and $1.37 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $33,788.21 or 0.65752327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.61 or 0.00474063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00073970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00079227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00083689 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.68 or 0.00485890 BTC.

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 2,120 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

