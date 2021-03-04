Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.36 ($74.55).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLG shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ETR:DLG opened at €64.14 ($75.46) on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a one year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.79.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

