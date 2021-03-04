Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €67.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.36 ($74.55).

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €64.14 ($75.46) on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

