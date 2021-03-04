Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,799.14

Diageo plc (LON:DGE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,799.14 ($36.57) and traded as high as GBX 2,906.50 ($37.97). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 2,877 ($37.59), with a volume of 2,681,852 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on DGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,947.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,799.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 1.46%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Insiders have bought 831 shares of company stock worth $2,483,008 in the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

