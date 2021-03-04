DIA (DIA) Market Cap Reaches $60.88 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. DIA has a market capitalization of $60.88 million and $28.16 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA token can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00004347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.31 or 0.00487200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00073940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00078761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00082486 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00054443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $242.14 or 0.00488868 BTC.

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

