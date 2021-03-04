Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.01

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 31668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.