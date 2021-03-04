Dev Ittycheria Sells 50,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $4,778,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 563,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,851,213.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2,999.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.60. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,002,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 58.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,144 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,373,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

