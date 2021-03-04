DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the January 28th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 356.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF remained flat at $$7.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

