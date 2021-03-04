DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the January 28th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 356.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF remained flat at $$7.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $7.25.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Story: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.