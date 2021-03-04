Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPSGY opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.