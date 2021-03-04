Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

