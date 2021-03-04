Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SAN opened at €75.35 ($88.65) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €82.49.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.