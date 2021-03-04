Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pearson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Pearson from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $10.89 on Monday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

