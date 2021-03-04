Desjardins Cuts Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to $69.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LBLCF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Loblaw Companies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Loblaw Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $49.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $55.05.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

