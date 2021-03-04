DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.78.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.