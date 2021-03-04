DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XRAY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -261.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $117,041,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,143,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after acquiring an additional 953,367 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after acquiring an additional 854,910 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after acquiring an additional 717,336 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

