DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,004 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $184,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $58.79. The stock had a trading volume of 47,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

