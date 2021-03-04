Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $55.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DAL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $48.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $65,271,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $79,931,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.