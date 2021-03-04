Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €134.36 ($158.07).

Shares of DHER opened at €101.95 ($119.94) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €125.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion and a PE ratio of -22.01. Delivery Hero SE has a 1 year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

