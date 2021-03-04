Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €134.36 ($158.07).

Shares of DHER opened at €101.95 ($119.94) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €125.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion and a PE ratio of -22.01. Delivery Hero SE has a 1 year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

About Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

