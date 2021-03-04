Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of VCF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Get Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in un-insured, investment grade, tax-exempt Colorado municipal obligations, including airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care/retirement revenue bonds, convention center/auditorium/hotel revenue bonds, dedicated tax and fees revenue bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, school district general obligation bonds, school district revenue bonds, turnpike/toll road revenue bonds, and water and sewer revenue bonds.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.