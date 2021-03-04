Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.
Shares of VCF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $15.79.
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
