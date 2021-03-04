Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of DEX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,596. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.