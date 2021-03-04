Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of DEX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,596. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

