Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $403.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $343.00 to $403.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.95.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $343.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $363.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.61 and its 200 day moving average is $258.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

