Debra (Debbie) Goodin Purchases 17,774 Shares of Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) insider Debra (Debbie) Goodin purchased 17,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.62 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,801.01 ($71,286.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$6.03.

About Atlas Arteria

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

