Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,580 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.32% of Terreno Realty worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth $25,907,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $12,216,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 423.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 183,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth $7,831,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.46. 12,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

