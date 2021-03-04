Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 22,926 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.5% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,018 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 104,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

