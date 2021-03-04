David E. Simonelli Sells 10,000 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,993.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David E. Simonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, David E. Simonelli sold 8,918 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $104,162.24.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $978.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.