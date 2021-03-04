David Cordani Sells 16,314 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00.

Shares of CI opened at $220.63 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $230.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

