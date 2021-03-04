David Chan Shear Sells 2,750 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

QSR opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $155,511,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

