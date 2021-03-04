Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the January 28th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNKEY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DNKEY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. 6,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,450. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

