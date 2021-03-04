Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,039,000 after buying an additional 6,395,268 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,150 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,058,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,277,000. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA opened at $34.89 on Thursday. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

