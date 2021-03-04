DA Davidson Weighs in on Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Applied Optoelectronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAOI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $223.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $264,246.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,314.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 25,401 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at $717,594.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047 in the last three months. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

