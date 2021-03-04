DA Davidson Cuts WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $33.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

WW International stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. WW International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at $152,933,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,530 over the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in WW International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in WW International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

