DA Davidson Boosts Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target to $75.00

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its price objective upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $56.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.90. 7,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,231. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.24, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,665. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

