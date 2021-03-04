D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 330.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902,757 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $84,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050,853 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 659.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 668,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after acquiring an additional 588,103 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 738,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after acquiring an additional 571,210 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 718,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 534,137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $73.50. 22,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,148. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

