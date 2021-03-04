D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 37,944 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,357,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,944 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $39,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $28.86. 2,132,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,296,121. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $205.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

