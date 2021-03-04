D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 21,370 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 970,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,686,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

