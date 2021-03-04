CWV Chain (CWV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,177.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and $17,177.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.14 or 0.00484806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00073481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00079371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00082768 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00054993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.54 or 0.00489498 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

