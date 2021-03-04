CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

CURI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,309.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at $1,642,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.