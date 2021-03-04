CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Up 87.5% in February

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the January 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Hendricks bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CURI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

