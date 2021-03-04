CSFB Raises Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$36.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.45.

Shares of CWB opened at C$34.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.24. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$15.70 and a 1 year high of C$34.45.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,992.74.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

