Crown Reaches Market Cap of $3.91 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Crown has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $26,475.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,635.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.21 or 0.01044031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.85 or 0.00376438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00032094 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,669,658 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

