Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,740 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $47,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Crown by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $11,093,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.44. 13,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average is $89.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

