Cronos Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

CRON stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth $459,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $57,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 155.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

